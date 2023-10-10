No. 118-ranked Laura Pigossi will meet No. 116 Emina Bektas in the Hana Bank Korea Open Round of 32 on Tuesday, October 10.

With -225 odds, Bektas is the favorite against Pigossi (+170) in this matchup.

Laura Pigossi vs. Emina Bektas Match Information

Tournament: The Hana Bank Korea Open

The Hana Bank Korea Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, October 10

Tuesday, October 10 Venue: Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center

Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center Location: Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea Court Surface: Hard

Laura Pigossi vs. Emina Bektas Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Emina Bektas has a 69.2% chance to win.

Laura Pigossi Emina Bektas +170 Odds to Win Match -225 +8000 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 1.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 41.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.4

Laura Pigossi vs. Emina Bektas Trends and Insights

Pigossi last hit the court on September 30, 2023 in the qualifying round of the China Open, and the matchup ended in a 1-6, 1-6 loss to No. 47-ranked Peyton Stearns .

In her most recent match on September 28, 2023, Bektas lost 6-3, 1-6, 6-7 against Kamilla Rakhimova in the qualifying round of the China Open.

Pigossi has played 25 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 20.1 games per match.

Pigossi has played 15 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 18.9 games per match.

Bektas is averaging 22.6 games per match through her 16 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 54.0% of those games.

In six matches on hard courts in the past year, Bektas has averaged 22.8 games per match and 9.1 games per set, winning 51.1% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Pigossi and Bektas have not competed against each other.

