Lesia Tsurenko vs. Donna Vekic: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023
In the WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Round of 16 on Tuesday, No. 43-ranked Lesia Tsurenko faces No. 21 Donna Vekic.
In this Round of 16 match versus Tsurenko (+110), Vekic is the favorite with -145 odds.
Lesia Tsurenko vs. Donna Vekic Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Tuesday, October 10
- Venue: Center Plains Tennis Center
- Location: Zhengzhou, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Lesia Tsurenko vs. Donna Vekic Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Donna Vekic has a 59.2% chance to win.
|Lesia Tsurenko
|Donna Vekic
|+110
|Odds to Win Match
|-145
|+2200
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2000
|47.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|59.2%
|4.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|4.8%
|49.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|50.1
Lesia Tsurenko vs. Donna Vekic Trends and Insights
- By defeating No. 66-ranked Diana Shnaider 6-4, 6-2 on Monday, Tsurenko reached the Round of 16.
- Vekic advanced to the Round of 16 by defeating No. 92-ranked Nao Hibino 6-4, 6-2 on Monday.
- Tsurenko has played 18.7 games per match in her 50 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).
- Tsurenko has played 19.1 games per match in her 33 matches on hard courts over the past year.
- Vekic has averaged 22.7 games per match in her 50 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 52.0% of the games.
- In 31 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Vekic has averaged 21.9 games per match and 9.8 games per set, winning 52.7% of those games.
- Tsurenko and Vekic each have put up one win in their head-to-head matchups. The pair last met on March 10, 2023, with Tsurenko securing the win 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.
- Tsurenko and Vekic have squared off in five sets against on another, with Tsurenko capturing three of them.
- Tsurenko has taken 20 games (54.1% win rate) versus Vekic, who has secured 17 games.
- In two head-to-head matches, Tsurenko and Vekic have averaged 18.5 games and 2.5 sets per match.
