In the WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Round of 16 on Tuesday, No. 43-ranked Lesia Tsurenko faces No. 21 Donna Vekic.

In this Round of 16 match versus Tsurenko (+110), Vekic is the favorite with -145 odds.

Lesia Tsurenko vs. Donna Vekic Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Tuesday, October 10

Tuesday, October 10 Venue: Center Plains Tennis Center

Center Plains Tennis Center Location: Zhengzhou, China

Zhengzhou, China Court Surface: Hard

Lesia Tsurenko vs. Donna Vekic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Donna Vekic has a 59.2% chance to win.

Lesia Tsurenko Donna Vekic +110 Odds to Win Match -145 +2200 Odds to Win Tournament +2000 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 59.2% 4.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.8% 49.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.1

Today's WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Lesia Tsurenko vs. Donna Vekic Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 66-ranked Diana Shnaider 6-4, 6-2 on Monday, Tsurenko reached the Round of 16.

Vekic advanced to the Round of 16 by defeating No. 92-ranked Nao Hibino 6-4, 6-2 on Monday.

Tsurenko has played 18.7 games per match in her 50 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

Tsurenko has played 19.1 games per match in her 33 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Vekic has averaged 22.7 games per match in her 50 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 52.0% of the games.

In 31 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Vekic has averaged 21.9 games per match and 9.8 games per set, winning 52.7% of those games.

Tsurenko and Vekic each have put up one win in their head-to-head matchups. The pair last met on March 10, 2023, with Tsurenko securing the win 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Tsurenko and Vekic have squared off in five sets against on another, with Tsurenko capturing three of them.

Tsurenko has taken 20 games (54.1% win rate) versus Vekic, who has secured 17 games.

In two head-to-head matches, Tsurenko and Vekic have averaged 18.5 games and 2.5 sets per match.

