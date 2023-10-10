No. 35-ranked Lin Zhu will face No. 113 Laura Siegemund in the WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Round of 32 on Tuesday, October 10.

Against the underdog Siegemund (-105), Zhu is favored (-120) to make it to the Round of 16.

Lin Zhu vs. Laura Siegemund Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, October 10

Tuesday, October 10 Venue: Center Plains Tennis Center

Center Plains Tennis Center Location: Zhengzhou, China

Zhengzhou, China Court Surface: Hard

Lin Zhu vs. Laura Siegemund Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lin Zhu has a 54.5% chance to win.

Lin Zhu Laura Siegemund -120 Odds to Win Match -105 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 51.2% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 50.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.9

Lin Zhu vs. Laura Siegemund Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 of the China Open on October 1, 2023 (her last match), Zhu was dropped by Lesia Tsurenko 0-6, 0-3.

Siegemund made it past Diana Shnaider 6-2, 3-0 in the qualifying round.

Through 49 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Zhu has played 21.3 games per match and won 51.1% of them.

Through 40 matches over the past year on hard courts, Zhu has played 21.6 games per match and won 51.7% of them.

Siegemund has averaged 23.1 games per match in her 38 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 53.2% of the games.

Siegemund has played 27 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 23.2 games per match and 10.0 games per set while winning 52.5% of games.

In the one match between Zhu and Siegemund dating back to 2015, in the BNP Paribas Poland Open Round of 16, Siegemund was victorious 6-4, 6-4.

In terms of sets, Siegemund has taken two against Zhu (100.0%), while Zhu has captured zero.

Siegemund has the upper hand in 20 total games versus Zhu, capturing 12 of them.

In one match between Zhu and Siegemund, they have played 20.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

