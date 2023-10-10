In the WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023 Round of 32 on Tuesday, No. 88-ranked Linda Fruhvirtova faces No. 48 Peyton Stearns.

Against the underdog Fruhvirtova (+135), Stearns is favored (-175) to get to the Round of 16.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Linda Fruhvirtova vs. Peyton Stearns Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023

The WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, October 10

Tuesday, October 10 Venue: Victoria Park Tennis Centre

Victoria Park Tennis Centre Location: Hong Kong, Hong Kong

Hong Kong, Hong Kong Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Linda Fruhvirtova vs. Peyton Stearns Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Peyton Stearns has a 63.6% chance to win.

Linda Fruhvirtova Peyton Stearns +135 Odds to Win Match -175 42.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 63.6% 45 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Linda Fruhvirtova vs. Peyton Stearns Trends and Insights

Fruhvirtova is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 6-ranked Maria Sakkari, 4-6, 2-6, in the Round of 32 at the China Open.

In her most recent match on October 1, 2023, Stearns was defeated 4-6, 2-6 against Jennifer Brady in the Round of 64 of the China Open.

Through 41 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Fruhvirtova has played 20.5 games per match and won 47.0% of them.

Fruhvirtova has played 20.4 games per match in her 28 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Stearns is averaging 22.1 games per match in her 39 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 52.4% of those games.

Stearns has played 25 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 21.7 games per match and 10.1 games per set while winning 51.9% of games.

This is the first time that Fruhvirtova and Stearns have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.