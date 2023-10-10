Linda Fruhvirtova vs. Peyton Stearns: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023
In the WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023 Round of 32 on Tuesday, No. 88-ranked Linda Fruhvirtova faces No. 48 Peyton Stearns.
Against the underdog Fruhvirtova (+135), Stearns is favored (-175) to get to the Round of 16.
Linda Fruhvirtova vs. Peyton Stearns Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, October 10
- Venue: Victoria Park Tennis Centre
- Location: Hong Kong, Hong Kong
- Court Surface: Hard
Linda Fruhvirtova vs. Peyton Stearns Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Peyton Stearns has a 63.6% chance to win.
|Linda Fruhvirtova
|Peyton Stearns
|+135
|Odds to Win Match
|-175
|42.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|63.6%
|45
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|55
Linda Fruhvirtova vs. Peyton Stearns Trends and Insights
- Fruhvirtova is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 6-ranked Maria Sakkari, 4-6, 2-6, in the Round of 32 at the China Open.
- In her most recent match on October 1, 2023, Stearns was defeated 4-6, 2-6 against Jennifer Brady in the Round of 64 of the China Open.
- Through 41 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Fruhvirtova has played 20.5 games per match and won 47.0% of them.
- Fruhvirtova has played 20.4 games per match in her 28 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.
- Stearns is averaging 22.1 games per match in her 39 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 52.4% of those games.
- Stearns has played 25 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 21.7 games per match and 10.1 games per set while winning 51.9% of games.
- This is the first time that Fruhvirtova and Stearns have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
