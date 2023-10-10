On Tuesday, Liudmila Samsonova (No. 16 in the world) faces Tatjana Maria (No. 55) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023.

Samsonova is favored (-400) in this match, compared to the underdog Maria, who is +290.

Liudmila Samsonova vs. Tatjana Maria Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, October 10

Tuesday, October 10 Venue: Center Plains Tennis Center

Center Plains Tennis Center Location: Zhengzhou, China

Zhengzhou, China Court Surface: Hard

Liudmila Samsonova vs. Tatjana Maria Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Liudmila Samsonova has an 80.0% chance to win.

Liudmila Samsonova Tatjana Maria -400 Odds to Win Match +290 +700 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 80.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 25.6% 12.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 59.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.6

Liudmila Samsonova vs. Tatjana Maria Trends and Insights

Samsonova most recently played on October 8, 2023 in the finals of the China Open, and the match finished in a 2-6, 2-6 loss to No. 2-ranked Iga Swiatek .

In her last match on October 3, 2023, Maria was defeated 5-7, 0-6 versus Elena Rybakina in the Round of 32 of the China Open.

Samsonova has played 57 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 21.8 games per match.

In her 41 matches on hard courts over the past year, Samsonova has played an average of 21.6 games.

Maria has averaged 20.5 games per match in her 48 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 50.9% of the games.

Maria is averaging 19.3 games per match and 8.8 games per set through 29 matches on hard courts in the past year.

Samsonova and Maria have met once dating back to 2015, in the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round of 32. Samsonova was victorious in that matchup 6-0, 6-2.

In two sets between Samsonova and Maria, Samsonova has yet to lose one.

Samsonova has the upper hand in 14 total games versus Maria, winning 12 of them.

In one head-to-head match, Samsonova and Maria are averaging 14.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

