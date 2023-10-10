On Tuesday, Cristina Bucsa (No. 78 in the world) meets Martina Trevisan (No. 42) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023.

With -160 odds, Trevisan is favored over Bucsa (+125) for this matchup.

Martina Trevisan vs. Cristina Bucsa Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023

The WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, October 10

Tuesday, October 10 Venue: Victoria Park Tennis Centre

Victoria Park Tennis Centre Location: Hong Kong, Hong Kong

Hong Kong, Hong Kong Court Surface: Hard

Martina Trevisan vs. Cristina Bucsa Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Martina Trevisan has a 61.5% chance to win.

Martina Trevisan Cristina Bucsa -160 Odds to Win Match +125 61.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 44.4% 52.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.2

Martina Trevisan vs. Cristina Bucsa Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 of the China Open on September 30, 2023 (her most recent match), Trevisan was dropped by Tatjana Maria 3-6, 6-7.

In her last match on September 30, 2023, Bucsa was defeated 2-6, 1-6 versus Eva Lys in the qualifying round of the China Open.

Trevisan has played 20.9 games per match in her 44 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

Trevisan has played 21.6 games per match in her 29 matches on hard courts over the past year.

In her 46 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Bucsa is averaging 21.2 games per match and winning 48.5% of those games.

Bucsa has played 27 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 18.9 games per match and 8.5 games per set while winning 50.2% of games.

In the one match between Trevisan and Bucsa dating back to 2015, in the Mutua Madrid Open qualifying round, Trevisan came out on top 6-1, 6-3.

Trevisan and Bucsa have matched up in two sets against each other, with Trevisan winning two of them.

Trevisan and Bucsa have matched up in 16 total games, with Trevisan winning 12 and Bucsa capturing four.

In their one match against each other, Trevisan and Bucsa are averaging 16.0 games and 2.0 sets.

