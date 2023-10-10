Mirra Andreeva (No. 50 ranking) will meet Dayana Yastremska (No. 97) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023 on Tuesday, October 10.

Andreeva carries -550 odds to win a spot in the Round of 16 against Yastremska (+360).

Mirra Andreeva vs. Dayana Yastremska Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023

The WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, October 10

Tuesday, October 10 Venue: Victoria Park Tennis Centre

Victoria Park Tennis Centre Location: Hong Kong, Hong Kong

Hong Kong, Hong Kong Court Surface: Hard

Mirra Andreeva vs. Dayana Yastremska Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Mirra Andreeva has an 84.6% chance to win.

Mirra Andreeva Dayana Yastremska -550 Odds to Win Match +360 +400 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 84.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 21.7% 20.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 61 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39

Tuesday's WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Mirra Andreeva vs. Dayana Yastremska Trends and Insights

Andreeva came up short 6-2, 4-6, 1-6 versus Elena Rybakina in the Round of 16 of the China Open (her last match).

Yastremska most recently played on September 19, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Abierto Guadalajara and was defeated 4-6, 6-7 by No. 23-ranked Victoria Azarenka.

In her 28 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Andreeva has played an average of 19.7 games.

Andreeva has played nine matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 19.2 games per match.

Yastremska has played 48 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 21.2 games per match and winning 52.3% of those games.

Yastremska has played 27 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 21.6 games per match and 9.3 games per set while winning 53.1% of games.

In the one match between Andreeva and Yastremska dating back to 2015, in the Ladies Open Lausanne Round of 32, Andreeva was victorious 6-0, 6-2.

In terms of sets, Andreeva has taken two versus Yastremska (100.0%), while Yastremska has clinched zero.

Andreeva has taken down Yastremska in 12 of 14 total games between them, good for a 85.7% win rate.

Yastremska and Andreeva have squared off one time, and they have averaged 14.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

