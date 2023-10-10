In the WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Round of 16 on Tuesday, No. 7-ranked Ons Jabeur faces No. 63 Lucia Bronzetti.

In this Round of 16 match against Bronzetti (+360), Jabeur is favored to win with -550 odds.

Ons Jabeur vs. Lucia Bronzetti Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Tuesday, October 10

Tuesday, October 10 Venue: Center Plains Tennis Center

Center Plains Tennis Center Location: Zhengzhou, China

Zhengzhou, China Court Surface: Hard

Ons Jabeur vs. Lucia Bronzetti Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ons Jabeur has an 84.6% chance to win.

Ons Jabeur Lucia Bronzetti -550 Odds to Win Match +360 +400 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 84.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 21.7% 20.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 62.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 37.7

Today's WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Ons Jabeur vs. Lucia Bronzetti Trends and Insights

In her last tournament, the China Open, Jabeur was defeated by No. 44-ranked Marta Kostyuk, 6-7, 1-6, in the Round of 32.

Bronzetti reached the Round of 16 by taking down No. 435-ranked Hanyu Guo 7-5, 6-1 on Monday.

Jabeur has played 46 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 21.7 games per match.

Through 22 matches over the past year on hard courts, Jabeur has played 23.5 games per match and won 51.7% of them.

Bronzetti is averaging 21.4 games per match through her 37 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 47.6% of those games.

Bronzetti has played 21 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 22.1 games per match and 9.1 games per set while winning 46.2% of games.

Jabeur and Bronzetti have played once dating back to 2015, in the French Open Round of 128. Jabeur claimed victory in that matchup 6-4, 6-1.

In terms of sets, Jabeur has taken two versus Bronzetti (100.0%), while Bronzetti has captured zero.

Jabeur and Bronzetti have matched up in 17 total games, with Jabeur winning 12 and Bronzetti claiming five.

In their one match against each other, Jabeur and Bronzetti are averaging 17 games and two sets.

