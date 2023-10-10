In the WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Round of 32 on Tuesday, we have a matchup of No. 23-ranked Magda Linette against No. 45 Petra Martic.

With -130 odds, Linette is favored over Martic (+100) for this match.

Petra Martic vs. Magda Linette Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, October 10

Tuesday, October 10 Venue: Center Plains Tennis Center

Center Plains Tennis Center Location: Zhengzhou, China

Zhengzhou, China Court Surface: Hard

Petra Martic vs. Magda Linette Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Magda Linette has a 56.5% chance to win.

Petra Martic Magda Linette +100 Odds to Win Match -130 +2500 Odds to Win Tournament +2200 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 56.5% 3.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.3% 48.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.1

Petra Martic vs. Magda Linette Trends and Insights

In her most recent tournament, the China Open, Martic was beaten by No. 3-ranked Coco Gauff, 5-7, 7-5, 6-7, in the Round of 32.

In her last match in the Round of 16 of the China Open, Linette went down 1-6, 1-6 versus Iga Swiatek.

In her 41 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Martic has played an average of 22.8 games.

In her 23 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Martic has played an average of 22.8 games.

Linette has played 46 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 21.7 games per match and winning 49.4% of those games.

In 30 matches on hard courts in the past year, Linette has averaged 20.9 games per match and 9.6 games per set, winning 50.2% of those games.

On August 4, 2021, Martic and Linette met in the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic Round of 16. Linette secured the win 7-5, 7-6.

In terms of sets, Linette has won two versus Martic (100.0%), while Martic has clinched zero.

Linette has the edge in 25 total games against Martic, claiming 14 of them.

In one head-to-head match, Martic and Linette are averaging 25.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

