In the Round of 16 of the WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023 on Tuesday, Qinwen Zheng (ranked No. 24) faces Maria Sakkari (No. 6).

Sakkari has -165 odds to grab a spot in the quarterfinals with a win over Zheng (+130).

Qinwen Zheng vs. Maria Sakkari Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Tuesday, October 10

Tuesday, October 10 Venue: Center Plains Tennis Center

Center Plains Tennis Center Location: Zhengzhou, China

Zhengzhou, China Court Surface: Hard

Qinwen Zheng vs. Maria Sakkari Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Maria Sakkari has a 62.3% chance to win.

Qinwen Zheng Maria Sakkari +130 Odds to Win Match -165 +700 Odds to Win Tournament +700 43.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 62.3% 12.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 12.5% 47.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.9

Today's WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Qinwen Zheng vs. Maria Sakkari Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 267-ranked Kateryna Bondarenko 6-4, 6-3 on Monday, Zheng reached the Round of 16.

Sakkari is coming off a 2-6, 4-6 defeat at the hands of No. 3-ranked Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals at the China Open.

Zheng has played 49 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 21.0 games per match.

On hard courts, Zheng has played 31 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 20.3 games per match while winning 54.5% of games.

Sakkari is averaging 21.7 games per match in her 65 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 53.8% of those games.

Through 49 matches on hard courts in the past year, Sakkari has averaged 21.9 games per match and 9.4 games per set, winning 54.1% of those games.

Sakkari has beaten Zheng each time these two have met going back to 2015 (two matches). In their most recent meeting, Sakkari won 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in the Round of 32 of the Qatar TotalEnergies Open.

In terms of sets, Sakkari has secured four against Zheng (80.0%), while Zheng has captured one.

Sakkari and Zheng have squared off in 43 total games, with Sakkari winning 27 and Zheng securing 16.

In their two matches against each other, Zheng and Sakkari are averaging 21.5 games and 2.5 sets.

