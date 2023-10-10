In the Hana Bank Korea Open Round of 32 on Tuesday, No. 144-ranked Sachia Vickery meets No. 102 Kimberly Birrell.

In this Round of 32 match versus Vickery (-110), Birrell is favored to win with -115 odds.

Sachia Vickery vs. Kimberly Birrell Match Information

Tournament: The Hana Bank Korea Open

The Hana Bank Korea Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, October 10

Tuesday, October 10 Venue: Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center

Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center Location: Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea Court Surface: Hard

Sachia Vickery vs. Kimberly Birrell Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Kimberly Birrell has a 53.5% chance to win.

Sachia Vickery Kimberly Birrell -110 Odds to Win Match -115 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 53.5% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 50.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.5

Sachia Vickery vs. Kimberly Birrell Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 412-ranked Ksenia Zaytseva 7-6, 2-6, 6-2 on Saturday, Vickery advanced to the Round of 32.

In her last match on September 29, 2023, Birrell was defeated 3-6, 4-6 versus Mirra Andreeva in the qualifying round of the China Open.

Through 32 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Vickery has played 21.2 games per match and won 53.0% of them.

Vickery has played 20 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 20.8 games per match.

Birrell is averaging 20.4 games per match in her 32 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 50.5% of those games.

On hard courts, Birrell has played 21 matches and averaged 20.0 games per match and 9.1 games per set.

Vickery and Birrell have not competed against each other since 2015.

