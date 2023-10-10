Veronika Kudermetova (No. 17 ranking) will face Vera Zvonareva (No. 369) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023 on Tuesday, October 10.

Kudermetova is the favorite (-650) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Zvonareva, who is +425.

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Vera Zvonareva Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, October 10

Tuesday, October 10 Venue: Center Plains Tennis Center

Center Plains Tennis Center Location: Zhengzhou, China

Zhengzhou, China Court Surface: Hard

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Vera Zvonareva Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Veronika Kudermetova has an 86.7% chance to win.

Veronika Kudermetova Vera Zvonareva -650 Odds to Win Match +425 +700 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 86.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 19.0% 12.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 63 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 37

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Vera Zvonareva Trends and Insights

Kudermetova most recently competed on October 5, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the China Open, and the match finished in a 6-7, 2-6 loss to No. 3-ranked Coco Gauff .

In the qualifying round on Sunday, Zvonareva defeated No. 183-ranked Timea Babos, winning 6-7, 6-2, 7-6.

Kudermetova has played 21.5 games per match in her 56 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

On hard courts, Kudermetova has played 33 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 21.4 games per match while winning 50.6% of games.

Zvonareva is averaging 21.2 games per match through her 18 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 46.2% of those games.

Zvonareva has averaged 19.9 games per match and 10.0 games per set in 12 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 45.6% of those games.

Kudermetova and Zvonareva have met one time dating back to 2015, in the 2019 WTA Shenzhen, China Women Singles quarterfinals. Zvonareva won that match 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

In terms of sets, Zvonareva has won two against Kudermetova (66.7%), while Kudermetova has claimed one.

Zvonareva has the advantage in 31 total games versus Kudermetova, winning 17 of them.

Zvonareva and Kudermetova have matched up one time, and they have averaged 31.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

