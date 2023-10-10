In the Round of 32 of the WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023 on Tuesday, Leylah Annie Fernandez (ranked No. 60) takes on Victoria Azarenka (No. 19).

In this Round of 32 match, Azarenka is the favorite (-155) against Fernandez (+120) .

Victoria Azarenka vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023

The WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, October 10

Tuesday, October 10 Venue: Victoria Park Tennis Centre

Victoria Park Tennis Centre Location: Hong Kong, Hong Kong

Hong Kong, Hong Kong Court Surface: Hard

Victoria Azarenka vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Victoria Azarenka has a 60.8% chance to win.

Victoria Azarenka Leylah Annie Fernandez -155 Odds to Win Match +120 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 53.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.7

Victoria Azarenka vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 of the China Open on September 30, 2023 (her most recent match), Azarenka lost to Magda Linette 7-5, 1-6, 2-6.

Fernandez most recently played on September 29, 2023 in the qualifying round of the China Open and was taken down 4-6, 3-6 by No. 122-ranked Eva Lys.

In her 45 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Azarenka has played an average of 20.8 games.

On hard courts, Azarenka has played 32 matches over the past year, totaling 20.7 games per match while winning 55.7% of games.

In her 49 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Fernandez is averaging 21.3 games per match while winning 51.9% of those games.

Fernandez has played 37 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 20.4 games per match and 9.3 games per set while winning 52.4% of games.

Azarenka and Fernandez have not competed against each other since 2015.

