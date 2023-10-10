In the WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023 Round of 32 on Tuesday, we have a matchup of No. 67-ranked Elina Avanesyan versus No. 32 Xinyu Wang.

Against the underdog Avanesyan (+220), Wang is favored (-300) to make it to the Round of 16.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Xinyu Wang vs. Elina Avanesyan Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023

The WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, October 10

Tuesday, October 10 Venue: Victoria Park Tennis Centre

Victoria Park Tennis Centre Location: Hong Kong, Hong Kong

Hong Kong, Hong Kong Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Xinyu Wang vs. Elina Avanesyan Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Xinyu Wang has a 75.0% chance to win.

Xinyu Wang Elina Avanesyan -300 Odds to Win Match +220 75.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 31.2% 57.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.2

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Xinyu Wang vs. Elina Avanesyan Trends and Insights

Wang was defeated 4-6, 6-2, 3-6 against Maria Sakkari in the Round of 16 of the China Open (her last match).

In her most recent match on September 30, 2023, Avanesyan was defeated 1-6, 4-6 against Yulia Putintseva in the qualifying round of the China Open.

Wang has played 51 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 22.2 games per match.

Wang has played 40 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 23.0 games per match.

Avanesyan has played 39 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 21.4 games per match and winning 51.4% of those games.

Avanesyan is averaging 21.8 games per match and 9.7 games per set through 16 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Wang and Avanesyan have met one time dating back to 2015, in the Merida Open Akron Round of 32. Wang won that bout 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.

In terms of sets, Wang has won two against Avanesyan (66.7%), while Avanesyan has captured one.

Wang and Avanesyan have faced off in 24 total games, with Wang taking 13 and Avanesyan capturing 11.

In one head-to-head match, Wang and Avanesyan are averaging 24.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.