Xinyu Wang vs. Elina Avanesyan: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023
In the WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023 Round of 32 on Tuesday, we have a matchup of No. 67-ranked Elina Avanesyan versus No. 32 Xinyu Wang.
Against the underdog Avanesyan (+220), Wang is favored (-300) to make it to the Round of 16.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Xinyu Wang vs. Elina Avanesyan Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, October 10
- Venue: Victoria Park Tennis Centre
- Location: Hong Kong, Hong Kong
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Xinyu Wang vs. Elina Avanesyan Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Xinyu Wang has a 75.0% chance to win.
|Xinyu Wang
|Elina Avanesyan
|-300
|Odds to Win Match
|+220
|75.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|31.2%
|57.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|42.2
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Xinyu Wang vs. Elina Avanesyan Trends and Insights
- Wang was defeated 4-6, 6-2, 3-6 against Maria Sakkari in the Round of 16 of the China Open (her last match).
- In her most recent match on September 30, 2023, Avanesyan was defeated 1-6, 4-6 against Yulia Putintseva in the qualifying round of the China Open.
- Wang has played 51 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 22.2 games per match.
- Wang has played 40 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 23.0 games per match.
- Avanesyan has played 39 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 21.4 games per match and winning 51.4% of those games.
- Avanesyan is averaging 21.8 games per match and 9.7 games per set through 16 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.
- Wang and Avanesyan have met one time dating back to 2015, in the Merida Open Akron Round of 32. Wang won that bout 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.
- In terms of sets, Wang has won two against Avanesyan (66.7%), while Avanesyan has captured one.
- Wang and Avanesyan have faced off in 24 total games, with Wang taking 13 and Avanesyan capturing 11.
- In one head-to-head match, Wang and Avanesyan are averaging 24.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.