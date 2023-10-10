On Tuesday, Xiyu Wang (No. 58 in the world) takes on Katerina Siniakova (No. 85) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023.

Wang carries -190 odds to bring home a victory versus Siniakova (+145).

Xiyu Wang vs. Katerina Siniakova Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023

The WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, October 10

Tuesday, October 10 Venue: Victoria Park Tennis Centre

Victoria Park Tennis Centre Location: Hong Kong, Hong Kong

Hong Kong, Hong Kong Court Surface: Hard

Xiyu Wang vs. Katerina Siniakova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Xiyu Wang has a 65.5% chance to win.

Xiyu Wang Katerina Siniakova -190 Odds to Win Match +145 +1400 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 65.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 40.8% 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 54.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.5

Today's WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Xiyu Wang vs. Katerina Siniakova Trends and Insights

Wang is coming off a loss to No. 14-ranked Petra Kvitova, 7-6, 5-7, 3-6, in the Round of 64 at the China Open.

Siniakova is coming off a 2-6, 2-6 loss at the hands of No. 248-ranked Daria Saville in the Round of 64 at the China Open.

Through 50 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Wang has played 23.4 games per match and won 51.5% of them.

Wang has played 32 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 23.4 games per match.

In her 34 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Siniakova is averaging 21.0 games per match and winning 50.6% of those games.

In 25 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Siniakova has averaged 21.3 games per match and 10.6 games per set, winning 49.2% of those games.

On September 28, 2019, Wang and Siniakova matched up in the China Open Round of 64. Siniakova secured the win 6-2, 6-2.

In two sets between Siniakova and Wang, Siniakova has yet to lose one.

Siniakova has the upper hand in 16 total games versus Wang, winning 12 of them.

Siniakova and Wang have played one time, and they have averaged 16 games and two sets per match.

