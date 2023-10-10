On Tuesday, Anna Blinkova (No. 37 in the world) meets Yulia Putintseva (No. 68) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023.

In this Round of 32 match, Putintseva is the favorite (-210) versus Blinkova (+160) .

Yulia Putintseva vs. Anna Blinkova Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023

The WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, October 10

Tuesday, October 10 Venue: Victoria Park Tennis Centre

Victoria Park Tennis Centre Location: Hong Kong, Hong Kong

Hong Kong, Hong Kong Court Surface: Hard

Yulia Putintseva vs. Anna Blinkova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Yulia Putintseva has a 67.7% chance to win.

Yulia Putintseva Anna Blinkova -210 Odds to Win Match +160 67.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 38.5% 55.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.7

Yulia Putintseva vs. Anna Blinkova Trends and Insights

Putintseva most recently played on October 3, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the China Open, and the match ended in a 3-6, 6-3, 3-6 defeat by No. 10-ranked Caroline Garcia .

In her last match in the Round of 32 of the China Open, Blinkova was defeated 7-6, 2-6, 1-6 against Jessica Pegula.

Putintseva has played 53 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 21.6 games per match.

In her 35 matches on hard courts over the past year, Putintseva has played an average of 21.2 games.

Blinkova is averaging 21.9 games per match through her 53 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 50.7% of those games.

Blinkova is averaging 22.2 games per match and 9.7 games per set through 32 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Putintseva and Blinkova each have one win in their head-to-head meetings. The pair last met on January 12, 2023, with Blinkova coming out on a top 6-3, 6-4.

Putintseva and Blinkova have been equally balanced, each claiming two of four sets against the other.

Putintseva has taken down Blinkova in 19 of 32 total games between them, good for a 59.4% winning percentage.

In two head-to-head matches, Putintseva and Blinkova have averaged 16.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

