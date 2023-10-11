On Wednesday, Aliaksandra Sasnovich (No. 89 in the world) meets Beatriz Haddad Maia (No. 20) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023.

Haddad Maia has -200 odds to earn a win against Sasnovich (+155).

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023

The WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, October 11

Wednesday, October 11 Venue: Victoria Park Tennis Centre

Victoria Park Tennis Centre Location: Hong Kong, Hong Kong

Hong Kong, Hong Kong Court Surface: Hard

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Beatriz Haddad Maia has a 66.7% chance to win.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich Beatriz Haddad Maia +155 Odds to Win Match -200 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +750 39.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 66.7% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 11.8% 45.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.8

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Trends and Insights

Sasnovich last played on September 29, 2023 in the qualifying round of the China Open, and the match finished in a 6-0, 6-7, 4-6 defeat by No. 125-ranked Laura Pigossi .

Haddad Maia most recently played on September 30, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the China Open and was defeated 6-3, 4-6, 4-6 by No. 37-ranked Jasmine Paolini.

Sasnovich has played 22.8 games per match in her 44 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

Through 29 matches over the past year on hard courts, Sasnovich has played 23.7 games per match and won 50.2% of them.

In her 47 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Haddad Maia is averaging 23.8 games per match and winning 51.6% of those games.

Haddad Maia has averaged 25.6 games per match and 10.1 games per set in 26 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 49.9% of those games.

This is the first time that Sasnovich and Haddad Maia have matched up in the last five years.

