In the WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023 Round of 32 on Wednesday, we have a matchup of No. 70-ranked Magdalena Frech versus Anna Danilina.

In this Round of 32 matchup against Danilina (+875), Frech is favored with -2500 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Anna Danilina vs. Magdalena Frech Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023

The WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, October 11

Wednesday, October 11 Venue: Victoria Park Tennis Centre

Victoria Park Tennis Centre Location: Hong Kong, Hong Kong

Hong Kong, Hong Kong Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Anna Danilina vs. Magdalena Frech Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Magdalena Frech has a 96.2% chance to win.

Anna Danilina Magdalena Frech +875 Odds to Win Match -2500 - Odds to Win Tournament +2800 10.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 96.2% - Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4% 34.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 65.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Wednesday's WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Anna Danilina vs. Magdalena Frech Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 367-ranked Daria Lodikova 6-4, 6-2 on Monday, Danilina advanced to the Round of 32.

In her last match on October 1, 2023, Frech came up short 4-6, 6-3, 2-6 versus Katie Boulter in the Round of 64 of the China Open.

In her five matches over the past year across all court types, Danilina has played an average of 23.2 games.

Through five matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Danilina has played 23.2 games per match and won 46.6% of them.

Frech has played 63 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 21.7 games per match and winning 52.6% of those games.

Frech is averaging 20.8 games per match and 9.4 games per set through 41 matches on hard courts in the past year.

Danilina and Frech have played once dating back to 2015, in the WTA Guadalajara 2, Mexico Women Singles 2022 qualifying round. Frech won that matchup 7-5, 6-3.

In two total sets against one another, Frech has won two, while Danilina has secured zero.

Frech has the advantage in 21 total games against Danilina, capturing 13 of them.

In one head-to-head match, Danilina and Frech are averaging 21.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.