In a match slated for Wednesday, Grigor Dimitrov (No. 19 in rankings) will face Carlos Alcaraz (No. 2) in the Round of 16 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters.

With -550 odds, Alcaraz is the favorite against Dimitrov (+350) in this matchup.

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Grigor Dimitrov Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, October 11

Wednesday, October 11 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Grigor Dimitrov Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Carlos Alcaraz has an 84.6% chance to win.

Carlos Alcaraz Grigor Dimitrov -550 Odds to Win Match +350 +105 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 84.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 22.2% 48.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 60.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.2

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Grigor Dimitrov Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Alcaraz defeated No. 33-ranked Daniel Evans, 7-6, 6-4.

Dimitrov beat Karen Khachanov 7-6, 6-4 in the Round of 32 on Monday.

In his 78 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Alcaraz has played an average of 24.3 games (22.2 in best-of-three matches).

Alcaraz has played 23.3 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) in his 38 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Dimitrov is averaging 23.7 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches) in his 61 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 54.4% of those games.

Dimitrov has played 36 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 23.8 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set while winning 53.2% of games.

Dating back to 2015, Alcaraz and Dimitrov have met three times, and Alcaraz has secured the win in each of them, including their last matchup at the cinch Championships on June 23, 2023 (6-4, 6-4).

Alcaraz and Dimitrov have played six sets, and Alcaraz has had the upper hand, winning all of them.

Alcaraz and Dimitrov have matched up in 56 total games, with Alcaraz winning 37 and Dimitrov claiming 19.

Dimitrov and Alcaraz have squared off three times, and they have averaged 18.7 games and 2.0 sets per match.

