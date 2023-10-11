In a match scheduled for Wednesday, Elise Mertens (No. 41 in rankings) will face Daria Saville (No. 211) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023.

Mertens is favored (-210) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Saville, who is +160.

Daria Saville vs. Elise Mertens Match Information

Daria Saville vs. Elise Mertens Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elise Mertens has a 67.7% chance to win.

Daria Saville Elise Mertens +160 Odds to Win Match -210 - Odds to Win Tournament +1200 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 67.7% - Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 7.7% 44.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.4

Wednesday's WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Daria Saville vs. Elise Mertens Trends and Insights

Saville defeated Dalila Jakupovic 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 in the qualifying round on Tuesday.

Mertens is coming off a 6-3, 1-6, 4-6 loss to No. 147-ranked Yue Yuan in the Round of 64 at the China Open.

Saville has played 18 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 20.9 games per match.

Saville has played 18.8 games per match in her eight matches on hard courts over the past year.

Mertens has played 44 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 21.7 games per match and winning 51.9% of those games.

On hard courts, Mertens has played 32 matches and averaged 21.3 games per match and 8.9 games per set.

In the only match between Saville and Mertens dating back to 2015, in the BNP Paribas Open Round of 32, Saville came out on top 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Saville and Mertens have matched up in three sets against on another, with Saville winning two of them.

Saville has the advantage in 28 total games versus Mertens, claiming 16 of them.

Mertens and Saville have matched up one time, and they have averaged 28.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

