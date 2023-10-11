In the Hana Bank Korea Open Round of 16 on Wednesday, No. 22-ranked Ekaterina Alexandrova meets No. 83 Yanina Wickmayer.

Alexandrova is favored (-350) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Wickmayer, who is +240.

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Yanina Wickmayer Match Information

Tournament: The Hana Bank Korea Open

The Hana Bank Korea Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, October 11

Wednesday, October 11 Venue: Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center

Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center Location: Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea Court Surface: Hard

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Yanina Wickmayer Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ekaterina Alexandrova has a 77.8% chance to win.

Ekaterina Alexandrova Yanina Wickmayer -350 Odds to Win Match +240 +500 Odds to Win Tournament +2200 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 16.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.3% 57.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.6

Wednesday's Hana Bank Korea Open Previews & Predictions

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Yanina Wickmayer Trends and Insights

By beating No. 120-ranked Mai Hontama 6-3, 6-1 on Monday, Alexandrova reached the Round of 16.

Wickmayer made it to the Round of 16 by beating No. 291-ranked En-Shuo Liang 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday.

In her 54 matches over the past year across all court types, Alexandrova has played an average of 21.4 games.

In her 30 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Alexandrova has played an average of 21.5 games.

In her 20 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Wickmayer is averaging 19.4 games per match and winning 52.6% of those games.

Wickmayer is averaging 17.9 games per match and 9.7 games per set in 14 matches on hard courts in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Alexandrova and Wickmayer have not competed against each other.

