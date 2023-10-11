Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Yanina Wickmayer: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Hana Bank Korea Open
In the Hana Bank Korea Open Round of 16 on Wednesday, No. 22-ranked Ekaterina Alexandrova meets No. 83 Yanina Wickmayer.
Alexandrova is favored (-350) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Wickmayer, who is +240.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Yanina Wickmayer Match Information
- Tournament: The Hana Bank Korea Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, October 11
- Venue: Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center
- Location: Seoul, South Korea
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Yanina Wickmayer Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Ekaterina Alexandrova has a 77.8% chance to win.
|Ekaterina Alexandrova
|Yanina Wickmayer
|-350
|Odds to Win Match
|+240
|+500
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2200
|77.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|29.4%
|16.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|4.3%
|57.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|42.6
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Wednesday's Hana Bank Korea Open Previews & Predictions
Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Yanina Wickmayer Trends and Insights
- By beating No. 120-ranked Mai Hontama 6-3, 6-1 on Monday, Alexandrova reached the Round of 16.
- Wickmayer made it to the Round of 16 by beating No. 291-ranked En-Shuo Liang 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday.
- In her 54 matches over the past year across all court types, Alexandrova has played an average of 21.4 games.
- In her 30 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Alexandrova has played an average of 21.5 games.
- In her 20 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Wickmayer is averaging 19.4 games per match and winning 52.6% of those games.
- Wickmayer is averaging 17.9 games per match and 9.7 games per set in 14 matches on hard courts in the past year.
- Dating back to 2015, Alexandrova and Wickmayer have not competed against each other.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.