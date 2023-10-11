On Wednesday, Kaja Juvan (No. 99 in the world) takes on Yue Yuan (No. 128) in the Round of 16 of the Hana Bank Korea Open.

With -115 odds, Juvan is favored over Yuan (-110) in this matchup.

Kaja Juvan vs. Yue Yuan Match Information

Tournament: The Hana Bank Korea Open

The Hana Bank Korea Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, October 11

Wednesday, October 11 Venue: Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center

Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center Location: Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea Court Surface: Hard

Kaja Juvan vs. Yue Yuan Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Kaja Juvan has a 53.5% chance to win.

Kaja Juvan Yue Yuan -115 Odds to Win Match -110 +1200 Odds to Win Tournament +1200 53.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 52.4% 7.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 7.7% 50.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.3

Kaja Juvan vs. Yue Yuan Trends and Insights

Juvan advanced past Katie Boulter 6-4, 6-4 in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Yuan beat Arianne Hartono 6-1, 6-2 in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Juvan has played 32 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 21.8 games per match.

On hard courts, Juvan has played 17 matches over the past year, totaling 22.6 games per match while winning 50.1% of games.

Yuan has played 21 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 24.5 games per match and winning 50.7% of those games.

On hard courts, Yuan has played 14 matches and averaged 25.1 games per match and 9.3 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Juvan and Yuan have not played against each other.

