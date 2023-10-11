Korneeva, Alina vs. Valeria Savinykh: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023
Korneeva, Alina (No. 179 ranking) will take on Valeria Savinykh (No. 143) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023 on Wednesday, October 11.
In the Round of 32, is the favorite against Savinykh, with -350 odds compared to the underdog's +260.
Korneeva, Alina vs. Valeria Savinykh Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, October 11
- Venue: Victoria Park Tennis Centre
- Location: Hong Kong, Hong Kong
- Court Surface: Hard
Korneeva, Alina vs. Valeria Savinykh Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Korneeva, Alina has a 77.8% chance to win.
|Korneeva, Alina
|Valeria Savinykh
|-350
|Odds to Win Match
|+260
|-
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+3300
|77.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|27.8%
|-
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.9%
|62.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|37.8
Wednesday's WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions
Korneeva, Alina vs. Valeria Savinykh Trends and Insights
- defeated Conny Perrin 6-3, 6-4 in the qualifying round on Tuesday.
- In the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 (her most recent tournament), Savinykh was eliminated in the Round of 16 by No. 87-ranked Nadia Podoroska, 6-4, 0-6, 2-6.
- has played 18.5 games per match in her two matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).
- Through two matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 18.5 games per match and won 67.6% of them.
- Savinykh is averaging 20.9 games per match through her 18 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 50.1% of those games.
- On hard courts, Savinykh has played 17 matches and averaged 21.3 games per match and 9.5 games per set.
- Dating back to 2015, and Savinykh have not played against each other.
