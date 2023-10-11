Korneeva, Alina (No. 179 ranking) will take on Valeria Savinykh (No. 143) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023 on Wednesday, October 11.

In the Round of 32, is the favorite against Savinykh, with -350 odds compared to the underdog's +260.

Korneeva, Alina vs. Valeria Savinykh Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023

The WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, October 11

Wednesday, October 11 Venue: Victoria Park Tennis Centre

Victoria Park Tennis Centre Location: Hong Kong, Hong Kong

Hong Kong, Hong Kong Court Surface: Hard

Korneeva, Alina vs. Valeria Savinykh Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Korneeva, Alina has a 77.8% chance to win.

Korneeva, Alina Valeria Savinykh -350 Odds to Win Match +260 - Odds to Win Tournament +3300 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.8% - Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 62.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 37.8

Wednesday's WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Korneeva, Alina vs. Valeria Savinykh Trends and Insights

defeated Conny Perrin 6-3, 6-4 in the qualifying round on Tuesday.

In the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 (her most recent tournament), Savinykh was eliminated in the Round of 16 by No. 87-ranked Nadia Podoroska, 6-4, 0-6, 2-6.

has played 18.5 games per match in her two matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

Through two matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 18.5 games per match and won 67.6% of them.

Savinykh is averaging 20.9 games per match through her 18 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 50.1% of those games.

On hard courts, Savinykh has played 17 matches and averaged 21.3 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, and Savinykh have not played against each other.

