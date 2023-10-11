In the Round of 16 of the WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023 on Wednesday, Donna Vekic (ranked No. 21) faces Lesia Tsurenko (No. 43).

Vekic is the favorite (-155) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Tsurenko, who is +120.

Lesia Tsurenko vs. Donna Vekic Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, October 11

Wednesday, October 11 Venue: Center Plains Tennis Center

Center Plains Tennis Center Location: Zhengzhou, China

Zhengzhou, China Court Surface: Hard

Lesia Tsurenko vs. Donna Vekic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Donna Vekic has a 60.8% chance to win.

Lesia Tsurenko Donna Vekic +120 Odds to Win Match -155 +2200 Odds to Win Tournament +2000 45.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.8% 4.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.8% 49.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.7

Wednesday's WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Lesia Tsurenko vs. Donna Vekic Trends and Insights

Tsurenko is looking to stay on track after a 6-4, 6-2 win over No. 66-ranked Diana Shnaider in Monday's Round of 32.

Vekic will look to maintain momentum after a 6-4, 6-2 victory over No. 92-ranked Nao Hibino in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Tsurenko has played 18.7 games per match in her 50 matches over the past year (across all court types).

Through 33 matches over the past year on hard courts, Tsurenko has played 19.1 games per match and won 58.6% of them.

Vekic has averaged 22.7 games per match in her 49 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 51.9% of the games.

Through 30 matches on hard courts in the past year, Vekic has averaged 21.9 games per match and 9.8 games per set, winning 52.6% of those games.

In two head-to-head-matchups, Tsurenko and Vekic have split 1-1. Tsurenko came out on top in their most recent battle on March 10, 2023, winning 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.

In five total sets against one another, Tsurenko has taken three, while Vekic has claimed two.

Tsurenko has won 20 games (54.1% win rate) against Vekic, who has claimed 17 games.

In two head-to-head matches, Tsurenko and Vekic have averaged 18.5 games and 2.5 sets per match.

