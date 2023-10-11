In a match scheduled for Wednesday, Diego Schwartzman (No. 130 in rankings) will meet Nicolas Jarry (No. 22) in the Round of 16 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters.

Jarry is getting -250 odds to win against Schwartzman (+180).

Nicolas Jarry vs. Diego Schwartzman Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, October 11

Wednesday, October 11 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Nicolas Jarry vs. Diego Schwartzman Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Nicolas Jarry has a 71.4% chance to win.

Nicolas Jarry Diego Schwartzman -250 Odds to Win Match +180 +2000 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 35.7% 4.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 58.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.2

Nicolas Jarry vs. Diego Schwartzman Trends and Insights

Jarry is coming off a 7-6, 6-2 victory over No. 59-ranked Lorenzo Sonego in Monday's Round of 32.

Schwartzman took down Taylor Fritz 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Jarry has played 58 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 25.8 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Jarry has played 22 matches over the past year, totaling 26.2 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) while winning 53.3% of games.

Schwartzman is averaging 22.0 games per match (19.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 38 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 44.7% of those games.

Schwartzman has played 19 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 21.6 games per match (19.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set while winning 44.3% of games.

On March 1, 2023, Jarry and Schwartzman matched up in the Chile Dove Men+Care Open Round of 16. Jarry took home the win 6-4, 4-6, 7-6.

In three total sets against each other, Jarry has clinched two, while Schwartzman has secured one.

Jarry has bettered Schwartzman in 17 of 33 total games between them, good for a 51.5% win rate.

Jarry and Schwartzman have faced off one time, averaging 33.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

