On Wednesday, Maria Sakkari (No. 6 in the world) meets Qinwen Zheng (No. 24) in the Round of 16 of the WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023.

In this Round of 16 matchup, Sakkari is the favorite (-160) against Zheng (+125) .

Qinwen Zheng vs. Maria Sakkari Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, October 11

Wednesday, October 11 Venue: Center Plains Tennis Center

Center Plains Tennis Center Location: Zhengzhou, China

Zhengzhou, China Court Surface: Hard

Qinwen Zheng vs. Maria Sakkari Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Maria Sakkari has a 61.5% chance to win.

Qinwen Zheng Maria Sakkari +125 Odds to Win Match -160 +700 Odds to Win Tournament +700 44.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 61.5% 12.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 12.5% 47.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.5

Wednesday's WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Qinwen Zheng vs. Maria Sakkari Trends and Insights

By beating No. 267-ranked Kateryna Bondarenko 6-4, 6-3 on Monday, Zheng advanced to the Round of 16.

In her most recent match on October 6, 2023, Sakkari lost 2-6, 4-6 against Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals of the China Open.

Zheng has played 20.8 games per match in her 48 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

On hard courts, Zheng has played 30 matches over the past year, totaling 19.8 games per match while winning 54.8% of games.

In the past 12 months, Sakkari has played 65 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 53.8% of the games. She averages 21.7 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

On hard courts, Sakkari has played 49 matches and averaged 21.9 games per match and 9.4 games per set.

When competing against Zheng, Sakkari has a 2-0 record. They last met in the Round of 32 of the Qatar TotalEnergies Open, on February 14, 2023, which was a 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 victory for Sakkari.

Sakkari has claimed four sets against Zheng (good for a 80.0% win rate), compared to Zheng's one.

Sakkari and Zheng have squared off in 43 total games, with Sakkari winning 27 and Zheng securing 16.

Zheng and Sakkari have squared off two times, averaging 21.5 games and 2.5 sets per match.

