In the Rolex Shanghai Masters Round of 16 on Wednesday, we have a matchup of No. 7-ranked Andrey Rublev against No. 12 Tommy Paul.

In this Round of 16 matchup against Paul (+160), Rublev is the favorite with -208 odds.

Tommy Paul vs. Andrey Rublev Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, October 11

Wednesday, October 11 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Tommy Paul vs. Andrey Rublev Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Andrey Rublev has a 67.5% chance to win.

Tommy Paul Andrey Rublev +160 Odds to Win Match -208 +2500 Odds to Win Tournament +1000 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 67.5% 3.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 9.1% 45.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.4

Tommy Paul vs. Andrey Rublev Trends and Insights

Paul is coming off a 6-4, 6-7, 6-4 win over No. 44-ranked Arthur Fils in Monday's Round of 32.

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Rublev took down No. 23-ranked Adrian Mannarino, winning 6-3, 6-0.

Paul has played 69 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 26.5 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches).

In his 48 matches on hard courts over the past year, Paul has played an average of 25.9 games (23.3 in best-of-three matches).

Rublev has played 76 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 26.6 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) and winning 54.3% of those games.

Rublev is averaging 25.6 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set through 42 matches on hard courts in the past year.

Going back to 2015, Rublev and Paul have played four times, and Rublev is 3-1, including a 7-5, 6-3 victory for Rublev at the Gijon Open on October 14, 2022, the last time these two matched up.

Rublev has clinched seven sets versus Paul (good for a 63.6% win rate), compared to Paul's four.

Rublev and Paul have squared off in 108 total games, with Rublev taking 61 and Paul securing 47.

In four head-to-head matches, Paul and Rublev have averaged 27.0 games and 2.8 sets per match.

