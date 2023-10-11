Tommy Paul vs. Andrey Rublev: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Rolex Shanghai Masters
In the Rolex Shanghai Masters Round of 16 on Wednesday, we have a matchup of No. 7-ranked Andrey Rublev against No. 12 Tommy Paul.
In this Round of 16 matchup against Paul (+160), Rublev is the favorite with -208 odds.
Tommy Paul vs. Andrey Rublev Match Information
- Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, October 11
- Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center
- Location: Shanghai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Tommy Paul vs. Andrey Rublev Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Andrey Rublev has a 67.5% chance to win.
|Tommy Paul
|Andrey Rublev
|+160
|Odds to Win Match
|-208
|+2500
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1000
|38.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|67.5%
|3.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|9.1%
|45.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|54.4
Tommy Paul vs. Andrey Rublev Trends and Insights
- Paul is coming off a 6-4, 6-7, 6-4 win over No. 44-ranked Arthur Fils in Monday's Round of 32.
- In the Round of 32 on Monday, Rublev took down No. 23-ranked Adrian Mannarino, winning 6-3, 6-0.
- Paul has played 69 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 26.5 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches).
- In his 48 matches on hard courts over the past year, Paul has played an average of 25.9 games (23.3 in best-of-three matches).
- Rublev has played 76 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 26.6 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) and winning 54.3% of those games.
- Rublev is averaging 25.6 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set through 42 matches on hard courts in the past year.
- Going back to 2015, Rublev and Paul have played four times, and Rublev is 3-1, including a 7-5, 6-3 victory for Rublev at the Gijon Open on October 14, 2022, the last time these two matched up.
- Rublev has clinched seven sets versus Paul (good for a 63.6% win rate), compared to Paul's four.
- Rublev and Paul have squared off in 108 total games, with Rublev taking 61 and Paul securing 47.
- In four head-to-head matches, Paul and Rublev have averaged 27.0 games and 2.8 sets per match.
