Ugo Humbert (No. 34 ranking) will take on Jeffrey John Wolf (No. 51) in the Round of 16 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Wednesday, October 11.

Humbert is getting -175 odds to earn a spot in the quarterfinals with a win over Wolf (+135).

Ugo Humbert vs. Jeffrey John Wolf Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, October 11

Wednesday, October 11 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Ugo Humbert vs. Jeffrey John Wolf Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ugo Humbert has a 63.6% chance to win.

Ugo Humbert Jeffrey John Wolf -175 Odds to Win Match +135 +2200 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 42.6% 4.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 53 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47

Ugo Humbert vs. Jeffrey John Wolf Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 6-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 on Monday, Humbert reached the Round of 16.

Wolf made it to the Round of 16 by beating No. 42-ranked Matteo Arnaldi 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 on Monday.

In his 46 matches over the past year across all court types, Humbert has played an average of 24.8 games (23.4 in best-of-three matches).

Humbert has played 31 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 24.2 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches).

Wolf has played 57 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 23.9 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches) and winning 52.4% of those games.

On hard courts, Wolf has played 39 matches and averaged 24.0 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set.

Humbert and Wolf have not competed against each other since 2015.

