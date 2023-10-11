On Wednesday, Anhelina Kalinina (No. 28 in the world) faces Vera Zvonareva (No. 369) in the Round of 16 of the WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023.

Kalinina is favored (-210) in this match, compared to the underdog Zvonareva, who is +160.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vera Zvonareva vs. Anhelina Kalinina Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, October 11

Wednesday, October 11 Venue: Center Plains Tennis Center

Center Plains Tennis Center Location: Zhengzhou, China

Zhengzhou, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Vera Zvonareva vs. Anhelina Kalinina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Anhelina Kalinina has a 67.7% chance to win.

Vera Zvonareva Anhelina Kalinina +160 Odds to Win Match -210 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +1600 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 67.7% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.9% 43.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Wednesday's WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Vera Zvonareva vs. Anhelina Kalinina Trends and Insights

Zvonareva is coming off a 6-2, 7-6 win over No. 17-ranked Veronika Kudermetova in Tuesday's Round of 32.

Kalinina beat Ellen Perez 6-1, 6-3 in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Zvonareva has played 18 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 21.2 games per match.

On hard courts, Zvonareva has played 12 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 19.9 games per match while winning 45.6% of games.

Kalinina has played 51 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 21.4 games per match and winning 50.3% of those games.

Kalinina has played 35 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 21.2 games per match and 9.6 games per set while winning 50.7% of games.

Zvonareva and Kalinina have not competed against each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.