Vera Zvonareva vs. Anhelina Kalinina: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023
On Wednesday, Anhelina Kalinina (No. 28 in the world) faces Vera Zvonareva (No. 369) in the Round of 16 of the WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023.
Kalinina is favored (-210) in this match, compared to the underdog Zvonareva, who is +160.
Vera Zvonareva vs. Anhelina Kalinina Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, October 11
- Venue: Center Plains Tennis Center
- Location: Zhengzhou, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Vera Zvonareva vs. Anhelina Kalinina Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Anhelina Kalinina has a 67.7% chance to win.
|Vera Zvonareva
|Anhelina Kalinina
|+160
|Odds to Win Match
|-210
|+6600
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1600
|38.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|67.7%
|1.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|5.9%
|43.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|56.4
Vera Zvonareva vs. Anhelina Kalinina Trends and Insights
- Zvonareva is coming off a 6-2, 7-6 win over No. 17-ranked Veronika Kudermetova in Tuesday's Round of 32.
- Kalinina beat Ellen Perez 6-1, 6-3 in the Round of 32 on Monday.
- Zvonareva has played 18 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 21.2 games per match.
- On hard courts, Zvonareva has played 12 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 19.9 games per match while winning 45.6% of games.
- Kalinina has played 51 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 21.4 games per match and winning 50.3% of those games.
- Kalinina has played 35 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 21.2 games per match and 9.6 games per set while winning 50.7% of games.
- Zvonareva and Kalinina have not competed against each other since 2015.
