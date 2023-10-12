Connecticut High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hartford County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Hartford County, Connecticut this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hartford County, Connecticut High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Rocky Hill High School at OH Platt High School
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET on October 12
- Location: Meriden, CT
- Conference: Central Connecticut
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Avon Old Farms School at Rumsey Hall School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Washington Depot, CT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Catholic High School at Middletown High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Middletown, RI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Derby High School at St. Paul Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Bristol, CT
- Conference: Naugatuck Valley League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
