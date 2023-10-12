Connecticut High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in New London County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football competition in New London County, Connecticut is happening this week, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
New London County, Connecticut High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Montville High School at Stonington High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 12
- Location: Pawcatuck, CT
- Conference: Eastern Connecticut
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Waterford High School at Ledyard High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Ledyard, CT
- Conference: Eastern Connecticut
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New London High School at East Lyme High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: East Lyme, CT
- Conference: Eastern Connecticut
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bacon Academy High School at Windham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Willimantic, CT
- Conference: Eastern Connecticut
- How to Stream: Watch Here
