High school football competition in New London County, Connecticut is happening this week, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.

New London County, Connecticut High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Montville High School at Stonington High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 12

6:30 PM ET on October 12 Location: Pawcatuck, CT

Pawcatuck, CT Conference: Eastern Connecticut

Eastern Connecticut How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Waterford High School at Ledyard High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 13

6:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Ledyard, CT

Ledyard, CT Conference: Eastern Connecticut

Eastern Connecticut How to Stream: Watch Here

New London High School at East Lyme High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 13

6:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: East Lyme, CT

East Lyme, CT Conference: Eastern Connecticut

Eastern Connecticut How to Stream: Watch Here

Bacon Academy High School at Windham High School