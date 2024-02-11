The New York Jets at the moment have +10000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Jets Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +1600

+1600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Jets Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Jets are five spots higher based on their Super Bowl odds (20th in league) than their computer ranking (25th).

The Jets' Super Bowl odds have fallen from +1800 at the beginning of the season to +10000, the eighth-biggest change among all teams.

The Jets have a 1% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

New York Betting Insights

New York has three wins in five games against the spread this season.

Out of five Jets games this season, three have hit the over.

The Jets have played as a moneyline underdog in every game this season.

New York has been an underdog in five games this season and won two (40%) of those contests.

The Jets are totaling 283.6 yards per game on offense this season (27th in NFL), and they are giving up 352.6 yards per game (22nd) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Jets are putting up 18.6 points per game on offense this year (24th in NFL), and they are surrendering 21.0 points per game (14th) on the other side of the ball.

Jets Impact Players

In five games, Zach Wilson has passed for 911 yards (182.2 per game), with four TDs and five INTs, and completing 61.1%.

Also, Wilson has rushed for 83 yards and zero scores.

Breece Hall has rushed for 387 yards (77.4 per game) and one touchdown in five games.

In the passing game, Hall has scored zero times, with eight catches for 59 yards.

In the passing game, Garrett Wilson has scored two times, hauling in 24 balls for 279 yards (55.8 per game).

In five games, Allen Lazard has 13 receptions for 202 yards (40.4 per game) and one score.

In five games for the Jets, Quincy Williams has delivered 2.0 sacks and 5.0 TFL and 48 tackles.

Jets Player Futures

2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 Bills W 22-16 +800 2 September 17 @ Cowboys L 30-10 +1200 3 September 24 Patriots L 15-10 +20000 4 October 1 Chiefs L 23-20 +550 5 October 8 @ Broncos W 31-21 +25000 6 October 15 Eagles - +650 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ Giants - +30000 9 November 6 Chargers - +2800 10 November 12 @ Raiders - +25000 11 November 19 @ Bills - +800 12 November 24 Dolphins - +900 13 December 3 Falcons - +6600 14 December 10 Texans - +15000 15 December 17 @ Dolphins - +900 16 December 24 Commanders - +15000 17 December 28 @ Browns - +3500 18 January 7 @ Patriots - +20000

