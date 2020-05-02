Bill Beaumont was re-elected as World Rugby chairman on Saturday, beating a fellow former playing captain who served under him in the boardroom.
The 68-year-old Englishman achieved a majority by defeating his lone challenger, Argentina's Agustin Pichot, by a 28 to 23 vote. French Rugby president Bernard Laporte, running unopposed, moved into Pichot's vacated vice-chairman position.
"I am honored to accept the mandate of the World Rugby Council to serve as the international federation's Chairman once again and would like to thank my union and region colleagues, members of the global rugby family and, of course, my family for their full support," Beaumont was quoted as saying by World Rugby's website.
"I would like to thank Gus for his friendship and support over the last four years," he continued.
"While we stood against each other in this campaign, we aligned in many ways, and I have the utmost respect for him. Gus is passionate about the sport and his contribution has been significant."
Pichot, 45, told CNN late last month that rugby was in "desperate need" of "different mindsets."
"I said to Bill, 'I can't carry on for four more years just sitting down flying in first class and going to royal boxes.'"
He sought to help emerging nations and grew frustrated when the Nations' Championship idea -- using football style promotion and relegation -- fizzled.
Beaumont, meanwhile, put his focus on rugby's governance, reforming the global season, the women's game, player welfare and World Rugby's financial policy.
He won out and thus will continue in his role for another four years, beginning his second stint in the midst of the coronavirus that has shut down most of the sports world.
"As an organization, we must lead, be transparent, accountable and continue to serve for all," said Beaumont. "We must be united in our drive to make this great sport even better, simpler, safer and more accessible. We must listen to players, fans, competitions, our unions and regions, and take decisions that are in the best interests of all with our strong values to the fore.
"Now is not the time for celebration. We have work to do. We are tackling COVID-19 and must implement an appropriate return-to-rugby strategy that prioritises player welfare, while optimising any opportunity to return to international rugby this year in full collaboration with club competitions for the good of players, fans and the overall financial health of the sport."
George Ramsay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.