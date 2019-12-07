Borussia Monchengladbach beats Bayern Munich to lead Bundesliga

Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich suffered late heartache as league leader Borussia Monchengladbach secured a 2-1 win in injury time to stay top.
Algerian Ramy Bensebaini scored from the penalty spot after Javi Martinez was sent off for a foul on Marcus Thuram.
Bensebaini headed Monchengladbach's equalizer after Bayern's Ivan Perisic opened the scoring with a rocket from the edge of the box just after half time.
Monchengladbach last won the Bundesliga title in 1977. It leads RB Leipzig by one point with Bayern in sixth -- seven points adrift -- following two straight defeats.
Bayern Munich has won the German title for the last seven years.
The German giant later tweeted: "We know we have to do better."
