Brazilian soccer legend Pelé will stay in hospital for 'a few days' after chemotherapy

Brazilian soccer legend Pelé will stay in the hospital for "a few days" more after undergoing chemotherapy treatment earlier this week, he said in an Instagram post on Thursday.
"I'm going to take this chance to do a new battery of exams, so I'm going to stay here for a few days. Don't worry, I'm just getting ready for the holiday season!" he wrote alongside a photo of himself smiling in a hospital gown.
Pelé, 81, was hospitalized for chemotherapy treatment of a colon tumor on Wednesday, a spokesperson at Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein hospital confirmed to CNN then.
"He is in stable condition and expected to be released in the next few days," the spokesperson told CNN.
In his Instagram post, Pelé described the treatment as his last of the year with good humor. "I wanted to share this achievement with you. After all, every little victory is a reason to celebrate, don't you think?"
Player of the century
Pelé previously underwent surgery to remove a tumor from his right colon in September 2021, which was found by doctors during routine examinations.
"When the path is difficult, celebrate each step of the journey," he wrote on Instagram at the time.
"Focus on your happiness. It's true that I can't jump anymore, but these past few days, I've been punching the air more times than usual.
"Thanks also to all of you, who from afar, make my life complete with so many messages of love."
The three-time World Cup winner, who burst onto the international stage as a teenager the 1958 World Cup, has remained in the spotlight even after his retirement through international product endorsements and as an outspoken public figure.
In 2000, FIFA named Pelé as its Player of the Century, an honor he shared with Argentina's Diego Maradona.
Last year, there were fears over Pelé's health, but he dismissed reports that he was suffering from depression during his recovery from hip surgery.
