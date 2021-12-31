College Football Playoff semifinals: Alabama dumps underdog Cincinnati and Georgia drubs Michigan to set up rematch

No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia will meet in the College Football Playoff championship game after the two Southeastern Conference teams easily won their semifinal contests Friday.
The semifinals kicked off with reigning champion Alabama dominating Cincinnati 27-6 in the Cotton Bowl. Then Georgia bounced back from a loss in the SEC Championship -- to Alabama -- by easily handing No. 2 Michigan a 34-11 loss in the Orange Bowl.
The 2022 CFP Championship is scheduled for January 10 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Cotton Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 27, No. 4 Cincinnati 6
No. 1 Alabama defeated No. 4 Cincinnati 27-6 on Friday in the Cotton Bowl Classic in Arlington, Texas, to advance to the championship game.
Crimson Tide quarterback and 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young threw for 181 yards and three touchdowns while running back Brian Robinson Jr. rushed for 204 yards.
"I didn't think I was going to be a spotlight. We just game-planned," Robinson said. "It was just, whatever they throw at us, we got to adjust to it."
The Alabama defense held Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder to just 144 yards through the air.
"So as the season is going on and we're coming up on our final game, I think it's really critical now that we pay attention to little details and make sure that we're all on the same page and keep cutting down on mental errors, keep having fun, and playing together as a unit. I think that's what we've been doing right now" Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. said
Orange Bowl: No. 3 Georgia 34, No. 2 Michigan 11
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett carved up the Michigan defense, throwing for 310 yards and three touchdowns, and running back James Cook added 109 yards receiving and a touchdown.
The stout Bulldog defense kept the Michigan offense in check, not allowing a touchdown until late in the fourth quarter. Georgia cornerback Derion Kendrick intercepted Michigan starting quarterback Cade McNamara twice.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
