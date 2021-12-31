College Football Playoff semifinals: Alabama dumps underdog Cincinnati; Michigan and Georgia look to end lengthy championship droughts

The College Football Playoff (CFP) semifinals kicked off on Friday, with reigning champion Alabama dominating Cincinnati 27-6 in the Cotton Bowl and advancing to the National Championship game.
Next, Georgia looks to bounce back from a loss in the SEC Championship in their semi against No. 2 Michigan in the Orange Bowl.
Cotton Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 27, No. 4 Cincinnati 6
No. 1 Alabama defeated No. 4 Cincinnati 27-6 on Friday in the Cotton Bowl Classic in Arlington, Texas, to advance to the championship game in 10 days.
Crimson Tide quarterback and 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young threw for 181 yards and three touchdowns while running back Brian Robinson Jr. rushed for 204 yards.
The Alabama defense held Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder to just 144 yards through the air.
The 2022 College Football Playoff Championship is scheduled for January 10 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Orange Bowl: No. 3 Georgia vs No. 2 Michigan
Georgia's powerful defense will take the stage against Michigan's elite offensive line as both teams look to end lengthy National Championship droughts.
After losing their first game of the season in the SEC Championship, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart called the defeat to Alabama "a little bit of an awakening for our guys" adding "you grow probably the most you grow in a year after a loss."
The Bulldogs are looking to win the school's first National Championship title since 1980.
Michigan, meanwhile, haven't won a national title since 1997 and go into Friday's seminal as the first school ever to clinch a spot in the CFP after entering the season unranked in the AP Poll top 25.
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said he's keeping his team's approach to the game the same it's been all year.
"We're going into our 14th game that counts," said Harbaugh. "Our guys have done a tremendous job each day, making each day matter, and then when they get to the games, they've made those days count.
"They've been quite successful doing it. We'll continue the same formula, which is to strive to have great days. We're going to do that today, have great meetings. We'll have a really good walk-through, strive to have that, and then get the energy up and go play the game."
The Orange Bowl is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m ET on ESPN.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.