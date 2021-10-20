Cristiano Ronaldo completes stunning Manchester United comeback against Atalanta

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a late winning goal to complete a stunning Manchester United comeback against Atalanta in the Champions League.
United got off to the worst start imaginable as goals from Mario Pasalic and Merih Demiral gave the visiting Italian side a 2-0 lead inside the opening half an hour.
However, United emerged from the half-time break looking like a completely different side and Marcus Rashford's early strike halved the deficit and got the home supporters rocking.
Captain Harry Maguire then drew United level with a smart finish 15 minutes from time, before a trademark Ronaldo leap and header with just eight minutes remaining secured a 3-2 win to cap another memorable Champions League night under the lights at Old Trafford.
More to follow...
