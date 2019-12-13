Danish golfer Thorbjorn Olesen has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault, being drunk on an airplane and assault by beating.
Olesen, 29, of Chelsea, southwest London, was arrested upon arrival at Heathrow Airport on July 29 after a flight from Nashville following his participation in a World Golf Championships event in Memphis, PA Media news agency reported.
The European Ryder Cup player, who has been suspended from golf, entered his plea at Isleworth Crown Court in London Friday.
His trial will begin on May 11, 2020.
Olesen, a former world top-40 player, has won five times on the European Tour and is currently ranked 87th.
His best finish in a major was sixth at the 2013 Masters. He played on the victorious 2018 European Ryder Cup team in Paris.
