Denmark's Euro 2020 match against Finland is suspended after Christian Eriksen collapses

Denmark's opening Euro 2020 match against Finland has been suspended after star midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed during the first half in Copenhagen.
There were visible efforts from the medical staff to resuscitate Eriksen with CPR and a defibrillator after he fell to the ground during a throw-in, shortly before the end of the first half.
His Danish teammates formed a wall around to protect the Inter Milan star from view as he was receiving treatment. Players from both teams, as well as fans in the stadium, were visibly distressed as Eriksen was being attended to by medics.
"The UEFA EURO 2020 match in Copenhagen has been suspended due to a medical emergency," UEFA said in a tweet.
Eriksen was eventually stretchered off the pitch after several minutes, being protected from view by the medics holding up blankets. It's unclear what Eriksen's current condition is.
More to follow...
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.