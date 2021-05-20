'Do I have to get it?!': Sebastián Muñoz hits golf ball into trash can during PGA Championship

Sebastián Muñoz hit the rarest form of hole-in-one on Thursday at the 2021 PGA Championship. On the 18th hole at Kiawah Island's Ocean Course, the Colombian golfer hit his drive off to the left and toward where the on-watching fans were congregated and his ball landed in a nearby trash can. Munoz is shown here on the 15th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship.