Dutch international Vivianne Miedema enjoyed a record-breaking day as she inspired Arsenal's 11-1 demolition of Bristol City in the Women's Super League on Sunday.
The result was not only the biggest winning margin in the history of England's top-flight women's division but Miedema also broke the record for the most goal involvements in one match.
The 23-year-old scored six and assisted four goals in a remarkable performance, even for one of the most prolific goalscorers in the women's game.
In doing so she smashed her own goal involvement record of three goals and two assists.
"I don't really think I've played like that before. I felt really good today and I was probably happier with my assists today," Miedema told the club's website after the match.
"I felt really good and I'm happy that I could help the team and I'm happy that we won today."
Miedema is no stranger to breaking goal records.
At the 2018 Women's World Cup, she became the all-time top scorer for the Dutch women's national team at the tender age of 22.
'Says a lot about the team'
The two teams had met just 10 days previous in the Continental League Cup with Arsenal winning 7-0 and City were once again left brutally exposed on Sunday.
The Gunners simply annihilated City, peppering the opposition goal with 17 shots on target.
Despite finding themselves 9-0 up before the hour mark, Miedema said the Arsenal team had spoken about the importance of goal difference at half-time so continued to play at full throttle.
The result means Arsenal now moves top of the WSL, staying ahead of Manchester City on goal difference.
"I think we played really good football, I had expected Bristol to have played a little better after our last game in the cup," she added.
"It's obviously hard for them as well and instead of stopping playing, we played really well for 90 minutes and we wanted to score more goals and I think that says a lot about the team today."
