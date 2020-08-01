Emirati woman smashes soccer 'hotstepping' Guinness record

Areej Al Hammadi, a young woman from the United Arab Emirates, has shattered the Guinness World Record for soccer ball "hotstepping," completing 86 repetitions of the ball control trick in a minute.
The previous record?
A mere 56, set in March in the United Kingdom.
"It's an amazing feeling to break a Guinness World Records title!" she said in a tweet. A video along with the tweet shows her fancy footwork as she accomplished her goal. "It's a proud moment an achievement for me, for my name to be on there, for my country, and for women around the world. I'm really happy."
Al Hammadi "took the challenge... within a residential area in Mirdif, Dubai, on a concrete ground outdoors, using a FIFA approved football," the Guinness organization said in a statement.
"I wanted to do something special," Al Hammadi said. "I managed to break the record following a week of practice but wanted to raise the bar on this record title to keep it, at least for a while."
She also plays for the UAE National Football Team.
