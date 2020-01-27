Emotional Nick Kyrgios pays tribute to Kobe Bryant during defeat by Rafael Nadal

Nick Kyrgios paid an emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant, the NBA legend who died in a helicopter crash Sunday, ahead of his Australian Open defeat by Rafael Nadal.
Kyrgios has often spoken about his love for basketball and had to hold back tears as he walked onto the Rod Laver Arena for his fourth-round match wearing an LA Lakers jersey with Bryant's name on the back.
He eventually went down 6-3 3-6 7-6 7-6 in a highly anticipated encounter that took Nadal into his 12th quarterfinal in Melbourne.
The match was evenly poised at 1-1 after the pair had won a break apiece -- Nadal in the first set and Kyrgios in the second.
The Spaniard edged a tense third set tiebreak and seemed on course for the win after an early break at the start of the fourth.
But Kyrgios, playing in front of a lively home crowd, fought back with Nadal serving for the match at 5-4 before rescuing two break points the following game.
It was Nadal, however, who wrapped up the tie break and set up a meeting with world No. 5 Dominic Thiem in the final eight.
Kyrgios wasn't the only tennis star to pay tribute to Bryant.
Last year's champion Naomi Osaka, who fell to Coco Gauff in the third round last week, posted a photo of herself and Bryant with the words "from Naomi. Always with love."
