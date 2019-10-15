Redemption in Paris? Possibly.
Wonder horse Enable was foiled in her fairy tale bid for a record third straight Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe recently, but her owner has decided on another season in racing with a view to a fourth tilt at Europe's richest title.
Enable and Frankie Dettori were the people's favorites to clinch the remarkable feat at ParisLongchamp, but rain-softened ground and a fast-finish from Waldgeist dashed their dreams.
The five-year-old's future was unclear after the race, with retirement an option, but Saudi owner Prince Khalid Abdullah has opted to keep the mare in training in 2020.
"She has come out of the Arc in good form and will not race again this year. Her racing programme will be determined entirely on her well being, with the Arc a possibility," Prince Khalid's Juddmonte Farms said on Twitter.
Veteran Italian jockey Dettori, 48, admitted he shed a tear after the pair failed in their epic Arc quest, but he said he was "absolutely buzzing" at the prospect of riding her again in races.
"It's amazing news as she is the world's favourite horse. To have one more year with my special girl is amazing," Dettori was quoted as saying by RacingTV.
"To me she has been the horse of a lifetime.
"If we can get her to the Arc again next year and try to claim that record-breaking third win in the race, it would be brilliant."
Before this year's Arc Dettori had told Aly Vance for CNN's Winning Post that Enable has taken him "emotionally to places no other horses have."
The pair teamed up with Newmarket, England-based trainer John Gosden to win the Arc in 2017 and 2018 before clinching the prestigious Breeders' Cup Turf in the US.
She also won a host of elite-level Group One races in England and has a record of 13 wins from 15 starts, including 12 in a row under Dettori.
Enable has amassed more than $13 million in her racing career.
