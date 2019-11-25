England bowler Jofra Archer says he was subjected to racist abuse during his side's first Test-defeat by New Zealand.
The Barbados-born bowler was playing in his first overseas Test for England but was unable to prevent his side losing by an innings and 65 runs.
The 24-year-old took to Twitter after the final innings to claim "one guy" had targeted him as he tried to salvage a draw from the match in Mount Maunganui, Monday.
"A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team," he wrote.
"The crowd [has] been amazing this week except for that one guy."
New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said it would apologize to Archer and examine the CCTV footage to identify the man responsible.
"NZC has zero tolerance towards abusive or offensive language at any of its venues and will refer any developments in the case to police," read a statement.
It also promised to increase "vigilance in the matter" for the second Test in Hamilton, New Zealand, on Thursday.
Investigation launched
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said it had launched an investigation into the incident which occurred as Archer was walking off the field.
"NZC and ECB ensure that clear guidelines are in place at every venue so that watching a cricket match is safe and enjoyable for everyone," read an ECB statement.
"Whilst this is a relatively isolated incident there is absolutely no place for anti-social or racist behavior within the game and it is vitally important that all spectators feel able to come forward to report such behaviour and feel safe in doing so."
Archer grew up playing cricket for West Indies junior teams but qualifies to play for England through his British father.
He played a vital role in his country's Cricket World Cup final win against New Zealand in July, bowling in the nail biting Super Over.
Earlier this year, an England supporter left a match in Manchester, England, after he said he heard racist chanting directed toward Archer.
