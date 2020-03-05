English Premier League bans pre-game handshakes between players to prevent spread of coronavirus

The Premier League, the biggest soccer league in the world, will no longer shake hands before matches amidst rising coronavirus concerns.
The league made the announcement Thursday, saying that the fair-play handshake will be gone "until further notice based on medical advice," a statement from the league reads.
But the rest of the pre-game ritual will be the same, the league said.
"Clubs and match officials will still perform the rest of the traditional walk-out protocol ahead of each fixture," the statement says. "On entering the field of play, the two teams will continue to line up, accompanied by the Premier League music, then players from the home team will walk past their opposition without shaking their hands."
Coronavirus is spread through droplets from the nose and mouth, and can be transmitted via handshakes. The EPL isn't the only place nixing handshakes -- politicians around the world have also been seen substituting the greeting for elbow bumps.
Meanwhile, in Italy, fans have been prohibited from attending sporting events because of the outbreak. Italy has seen a dramatic uptick in coronavirus cases in recent weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.