FIFA considering idea for Women's World Cup to be played every two years

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has suggested the Women's World Cup could be played every two years in the future.
The tournament is currently held every four years -- like the men's edition -- but Infantino says he is interested in the idea suggested by the French Football Federation to increase its frequency.
"With France 2019, we had more than 1 billion viewers around the world and some incredible figures in countries where normally women's football is not anywhere close to the men's game, such as Italy, Brazil or England," said Infantino, as he discussed the future of global competitions.
"This tremendous success triggered a few proposals, on which we are already working."
READ: After five years and two World Cups, Jill Ellis signs off as USWNT coach
READ: Dutch star Vivianne Miedema scores six as Arsenal breaks WSL record with 11-1 win
He continued: "Besides, (French Football Federation) president (Noel) Le Graet came up with a proposal that went a bit unnoticed: of playing the FIFA Women's World Cup every two years instead of four.
"This would generate benefits and momentum that fit exactly with what the women's game needs right now. It is something we should put up for discussion."
This year's edition in France was a resounding success both on and off the pitch, with the USWNT clinching a successive title.
The women's competition has already been expanded for 2023 with FIFA voting unanimously to expand the number of teams taking part from 24 to 32.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.