The most outstanding player in college football will be awarded the 2019 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night.
The four finalists for the trophy are LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young.
The name of the winner will be revealed in an ESPN broadcast from New York starting at 8 p.m. ET.
"The four Heisman finalists are a remarkable group of young men with outstanding credentials," Rob Whalen, executive director of the Heisman Trophy Trust, said in announcing the finalists Monday. "We look forward to celebrating their season accomplishments this weekend and crowning one of them the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner."
The finalists and the eventual winner are elected by 927 voters, including 870 members of the media and 56 former Heisman winners, per the Heisman Trophy website. There is one overall fan vote.
Kyler Murray of Oklahoma won the Heisman in 2018. It was the first time since the 1945-46 season that one school had back-to-back winners after Baker Mayfield won in 2017.
This year, all four finalists are expected to play in the College Football Playoff on December 28, with LSU set to face Oklahoma in Atlanta while Ohio State play Clemson in Glendale, Arizona.
CNN's Ralph Ellis contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.