Otmar Szafnauer, team principal of Racing Point F1 Team, believes the Formula One season could start in July without fans present.
Speaking to CNN Sport's Amanda Davies, Szafnauer said the Red Bull Ring, Austria's Formula One circuit, could host the first race of the season as Austria is one of the many European countries which has begun easing restrictions on daily life.
He also said the Australian Grand Prix could have gone ahead safely but organizers "made the cautious decision not to race" amid the coronavirus pandemic.
READ: Coronavirus pandemic is 'final wake-up call' for F1
The pandemic has caused the start of the season -- initially set to begin in March -- to be delayed, with the Canadian Grand Prix recently becoming the ninth race to be either postponed or canceled.
The Austrian Grand Prix is set to take place on July 5. F1 rules stipulate that a minimum of eight races must be held for a season to be classified as a world championship.
Szafnauer said: "Austria as a country is starting to come out of their lockdowns slowly but surely, and that's in April.
"So, if you can look forward and say that's happening in April, the barber shops and the beauty salons and the libraries are opening now and perhaps children go back to school in May, I can see a race without fans happening in July.
"And if that happens ... we can get 12-15 races in."
The Racing Point CEO said that if that many races can take place this season, the impact of the pandemic on the sport should not be as dramatic as some, like McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl, have predicted. Last week Seidl said the pandemic was a "final wake-up call" for the sport, warning that teams could fold if changes were not made.
"I think our financial impact won't be that bad this year," Szafnauer added. "It will still be significant, so we still have to save some cost; then, if we can have a full season next year, before we know it -- although this has taken a hit on us -- we'll be in better shape."
Szafnauer said the pandemic and its impact on F1 highlighted "the fine margins that we're working to financially" and compared what the sport is going through now to what happened after the 2008 global financial crisis.
The cancellations and postponements have already hit teams hard, with most of their revenues coming from broadcasting deals, race hosting fees and sponsorship, according to a recent Reuters report.
"We saw people leave the sport," said Szafnauer of the impact of the 2008 crisis.
"We saw new teams coming in that didn't last very long, so we've got to make sure that if something like this happens every 10 years, the next one we're in better shape."
Teams have already agreed to a $150 million budget cap for the 2021 season in an attempt to level the playing field, and last week discussed a possible further reduction without coming to an agreement.
Szafnauer cautioned that while these financial precautions were positive they should not impact the intrinsic nature of F1.
"We're definitely [in better shape] through cost caps and maybe capping some of the expenditures, also maybe capping some of the development we do, especially the expensive development." he said.
"But not at the cost of the DNA of Formula One."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.